Donations Pour In for Clinton Police Department Toy Drive

For years, the Clinton Police Department has held an annual toy drive.

While the collection may have started off slow this season, the community has proven its Christmas spirit.

Police put out a plea for Christmas presents Tuesday. Since their social media post and a story on NBC Connecticut, the department has good news to report.

They’ve filled their trailer with toys and there’s an overflow in a police interview room as well.

Seventeen-year-old Francesca Tino is one of the many people who stepped up when they learned of the shortage of presents.

Through social media, she solicited her friends and family to help spread the Christmas cheer.

“As I’ve matured, I have learned that it’s not really about the quantity of presents or the quality, it’s just about being with family. To know that the little kids who value opening presents and getting excited so much. I’m just going to be thankful when I wake up on Christmas morning to know that I helped those kids,” said Tino.

Clinton Police are thankful for all the donations the past couple of days.

They’re accepting unwrapped toys at the department until Monday when they’ll be delivered to local social service officials who will help out Santa.