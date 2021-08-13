Donations Will Honor Fallen Burlington Firefighter

The family of fallen Burlington firefighter Colin McFadden and the Burlington Fire Department say they have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support since his death on Thursday.

He died two days after suffering a medical emergency while at the scene of the New Hartford House fire on Tuesday morning. Doctors found McFadden had a rare form of leukemia, which had gone undiagnosed.

In lieu of flowers, the Burlington Fire Department is asking that donations be made to different organizations that influenced McFadden and helped shape him into someone dedicated to serving the community.

NorthStar Foundation

20 Deerfield Lane

Storrs, CT 06268

Focus Center for Autism

PO Box 452

326 Albany Turnpike

Canton, CT 06019

Gengras Center

1678 Asylum Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06117

Connecticut Rivers Council

Boy Scouts of America

60 Darlin St

East Hartford, CT 06108

Shepard’s Meadows Equestrian Center

733 Hill Street

Bristol, CT 06010

Insurance City Repeater Club

94 Rowe Place

Bristol, CT 06010

Burlington Fire Department

PO Box 1285

Burlington CT, 06103