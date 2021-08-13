BURLINGTON

Donations Will Honor Fallen Burlington Firefighter

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The family of fallen Burlington firefighter Colin McFadden and the Burlington Fire Department say they have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support since his death on Thursday.

He died two days after suffering a medical emergency while at the scene of the New Hartford House fire on Tuesday morning. Doctors found McFadden had a rare form of leukemia, which had gone undiagnosed.

In lieu of flowers, the Burlington Fire Department is asking that donations be made to different organizations that influenced McFadden and helped shape him into someone dedicated to serving the community.

NorthStar Foundation
20 Deerfield Lane
Storrs, CT 06268

Focus Center for Autism
PO Box 452
326 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Gengras Center
1678 Asylum Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06117

Connecticut Rivers Council
Boy Scouts of America
60 Darlin St
East Hartford, CT 06108

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 44 mins ago

Vaccinations Rising Steadily in CT This Summer: DPH

mask guidance 1 hour ago

Some Towns Urging Locals, Visitors to Wear Masks Indoors in Public Places

Shepard’s Meadows Equestrian Center
733 Hill Street
Bristol, CT 06010

Insurance City Repeater Club
94 Rowe Place
Bristol, CT 06010

Burlington Fire Department
PO Box 1285
Burlington CT, 06103

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTONfallen firefighter
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us