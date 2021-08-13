Donations Will Honor Fallen Burlington Firefighter

The family of fallen Burlington firefighter Colin McFadden and the Burlington Fire Department say they have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support since his death on Thursday.
He died two days after suffering a medical emergency while at the scene of the New Hartford House fire on Tuesday morning. Doctors found McFadden had a rare form of leukemia, which had gone undiagnosed.
In lieu of flowers, the Burlington Fire Department is asking that donations be made to different organizations that influenced McFadden and helped shape him into someone dedicated to serving the community.
NorthStar Foundation
20 Deerfield Lane
Storrs, CT 06268
Focus Center for Autism
PO Box 452
326 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019
Gengras Center
1678 Asylum Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06117
Connecticut Rivers Council
Boy Scouts of America
60 Darlin St
East Hartford, CT 06108
Local
Shepard’s Meadows Equestrian Center
733 Hill Street
Bristol, CT 06010
Insurance City Repeater Club
94 Rowe Place
Bristol, CT 06010
Burlington Fire Department
PO Box 1285
Burlington CT, 06103