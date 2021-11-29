Don't Forget Small Businesses While Browsing this Cyber Monday

Local business owners are making a plea this Cyber Monday. They hope you don’t forget the mom-and-pop shops when you’re browsing online.

The Brewery at Maple View Farm in Granby sent out an email to customers Monday morning asking beer lovers to “support our small business for Cyber Monday” with the purchase of a growler club membership or a gift card.

The brewery opened in 2019, and like local many businesses, a pandemic was never written into their business plan.

“Oh terrible, just not knowing how to plan. Not knowing what to expect,” said Bogli, who owns the farm with her husband.

“We had to be closed for three months last year, so it’s going to take some time to recover from that.”

With supply shortages and potential shipping delays too, there’s a push to give someone an experience this holiday season.

Think of it as a future memory to be made that will make an impact on a local business, artisan, massage therapist, or in this case, a brewer.

Online personal trainer Dominique Sottile even suggests gifting a virtual event or livestream to that special someone to support a local expert.

“I am a business owner myself, so I try to support as many other businesses as I can. I think that is the most special thing you can do on this holiday.”

She adds, “Seeing someone else supporting you is a feeling unlike anything else.”