‘Don’t Go It Alone:’ Mental Health During COVID-19

No one seems to be immune to the stress and anxiety that the COVID-19 crisis is causing. Mental health experts in Connecticut – and elsewhere – said a lot of people have seeking professional help to get through these times.

“Because people don’t know what to expect, it’s just been turmoil, inner turmoil for a lot of people,” said Nicole Wilson-Faniel, a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) in Manchester.

She and other mental health professionals said they are hearing from more people these days about anxiety surrounding employment, financial uncertainty and fear about contracting COVID-19.

“First and foremost, it’s allowing them space to just have their worries and to let them know it’s real and not foolish and they’re not alone,” said Wilson-Faniel.

Even if you are not a mental health professional, there are still ways to help the people in your life, said Wilson-Faniel. “Listen to them and validate them but also remind them that there are things that we can do,” she said.

Allisia Green, a therapist at Cornerstone Counseling Center in Hartford agrees said she has been attempting to have her clients focus on the things they can have control over.

“Structure and routine is so key during a time like this to help bring a sense of normalcy to everyone’s life,” said Green. “Your resiliency is truly what has brought you some of the hardest times in your life.”

“Please don’t go it alone,” said Wilson-Faniel. “Therapy is not what you see on TV. Therapy is a safe space for you to kind of air out whatever it is you want to say without feel that it’s going to go somewhere else and without fear of being judged,” she said.

Anyone can call 211 to find mental health resources in their area.

If you or someone you know is considering harming themselves or is in emotional distress, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).