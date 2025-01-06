The following content is created in partnership with Access Health CT. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Connecticut editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Access Health CT.

While navigating health coverage can feel overwhelming at times, your local government has gathered resources in one place known as Access Health CT to help simplify the process. As the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT offers a streamlined way to shop, compare, and enroll in affordable health plans. It’s also where individuals, families, and small businesses can determine eligibility and financial aid for each plan.

And remember, open enrollment ends on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Who can enroll using Access Health CT?

For Qualified Health Plans (QHP) and Covered CT Programs, you must be a non-incarcerated Connecticut resident and a citizen or a non-citizen lawfully present in the US. Keep in mind that your eligibility for or enrollment in Medicare, VA benefits, or Tricare, may impact your ability to enroll in a QHP.

What Access Health CT can do for you and your family

Access Health CT can help you find coverage that meets your healthcare needs. With their Plan Comparison Tool, you’ll be able to add your information and unique needs—including the option to list doctors and prescriptions that you want to be included in your new plan—and view the different plan options that align with your needs.

As you compare options, ask yourself the following questions. They’ll help you concentrate on what matters most.

Are your doctors in the provider network?

Are your prescriptions covered?

Are the services you need covered?

How much are the premium and copayments?

What is the out-of-pocket maximum?

Once you have decided on your top options, review each plan’s coverage document to make sure it includes what you need.

What is covered?

Access Health CT offers 22 health plans from high-quality insurance carriers and six stand-alone dental plans. Using the Plan Comparison Tool, you can select a plan that best meets your health needs and fits your financial situation.

All health plans cover emergency room care, hospitalization, prescription drugs, mental health services, and much more.

Financial support is available

Nearly 90 percent of Access Health CT customers receive some type of financial help, and it can help you determine if you qualify for low or no-cost coverage. Financial assistance is available to help lower the monthly amount you pay your health insurance company (premium) and expenses not paid by your insurance company (out-of-pocket expenses). As the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT is the only place where you can qualify for financial help to lower your costs.

Access Health CT is Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, where you can shop, compare and enroll in quality health, and dental plans. Open enrollment ends on January 15, 2025, and Access Health CT has a team ready to answer your questions online, in-person, and over the phone. Click here to learn more.