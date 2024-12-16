Door Dash driver shot in New Haven: Yale police

A Door Dash driver was shot in New Haven on Friday night, according to Yale police.
They said someone in a black four-door sedan sho the victim in the groin in the area of Whitney Avenue and Sachem Street just after 5:30 p.m. and the victim sought medical treatment.
The New Haven Police Department is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department 203-946-6316 or the Yale Police at 203-432-4400.
