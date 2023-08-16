new haven

DoorDash driver says he was shot in car while delivering food in New Haven area

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven police are investigating after a DoorDash driver reported he was shot while driving early Wednesday morning.

The police department said they responded to Yale New Haven Hospital at about 3:30 a.m. The man told officers that he had been shot while in his vehicle. He told police that he was delivering for DoorDash in East Haven when he was approached by a group of people unknown to him. They tried to steal his vehicle, the man told officers.

He said he was shot during the confrontation and despite his injuries, he managed to drive back home to West Haven before contacting police.

Investigators later learned that the incident took place at the intersection of Ferry and Pierpont streets in New Haven. The extent of the man's injuries is unknown and no suspects are in custody at this time.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to DoorDash for a comment, but has not yet heard back.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 866-888-8477.

