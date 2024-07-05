DOT honors worker killed on I-91 ramp at Conn. rest stops

The state Department of Transportation is honoring a worker who was hit and killed while working on the Interstate 91 on-ramp in Wallingford last week.

In a tweet, DOT said they are honoring Andrew DiDomenico by putting a black sash and orange ribbon at the Fallen Worker Memorials at rest stops and service plazas in the state.

Last week we lost our colleague and friend Andrew DiDomenico. To honor him and remind us of the dangers our crews face, the #CTDOT Fallen Worker Memorials at rest stops and service plazas are covered with a black sash and orange ribbon. #SlowDown and #MoveOver for road crews. pic.twitter.com/fQf74qbZrj — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) July 5, 2024

DiDomenico, 26, of Meriden, was struck and killed while working on the Wharton Brook Connector last week.

State police said he was working alongside the shoulder of the exit 13 on-ramp, policing trash for mowing crews, when a vehicle went off the road and hit him around 9:17 a.m last Friday. He died at the scene.

The driver who is accused of hitting DiDomenico stayed at the scene. Denise Lucibello, 55, failed a field sobriety test, according to Connecticut State Police.

In court Monday, Lucibello's attorney acknowledged a prior criminal history and substance use and mental health struggles. Bond was reduced to $500,000 with the condition that she cannot get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

She is due back in court on August 23.