Wallingford

DOT honors worker killed on I-91 ramp at Conn. rest stops

By Cailyn Blonstein

CT DOT

The state Department of Transportation is honoring a worker who was hit and killed while working on the Interstate 91 on-ramp in Wallingford last week.

In a tweet, DOT said they are honoring Andrew DiDomenico by putting a black sash and orange ribbon at the Fallen Worker Memorials at rest stops and service plazas in the state.

DiDomenico, 26, of Meriden, was struck and killed while working on the Wharton Brook Connector last week.

State police said he was working alongside the shoulder of the exit 13 on-ramp, policing trash for mowing crews, when a vehicle went off the road and hit him around 9:17 a.m last Friday. He died at the scene.

The driver who is accused of hitting DiDomenico stayed at the scene. Denise Lucibello, 55, failed a field sobriety test, according to Connecticut State Police.

In court Monday, Lucibello's attorney acknowledged a prior criminal history and substance use and mental health struggles. Bond was reduced to $500,000 with the condition that she cannot get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

She is due back in court on August 23.

