CT DOT installs more wrong-way driver alert systems

On Monday, the state continued its rollout of new technology to alert wrong-way drivers that they need to turn around.

And it comes after a couple of wrong-way drivers were caught this weekend, including one who allegedly struck a police cruiser.

The plan this week is to install the technology at ramps in six communities including in Farmington, Naugatuck, Torrington, Newtown and Waterbury.

“With the flashing lights and all that, that might be something good for the drivers to be aware of that they're going the wrong way,” Dario Quiles, of Waterbury, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state Department of Transportation said – if activated - this newer system has LED lights embedded in the sign to alert a driver and can notify state police and the highway operation center.

“We'll pull it up on the traffic camera and try to see if we're able to determine if the vehicle corrected themselves or if they did, in fact, continue onto the highway and then relay that information over to state police who can then respond and hopefully intercept that vehicle before it's too late,” DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

On Monday, the plan was to activate the system on Route 4 in Farmington.

Crews were also going to work in Naugatuck on Exit 26 on Route 8 northbound.

“It was about time. I'm very cautious. I get off Exit 26 quite often and I'm like very slow when I enter the exit because I'm not sure which car is going to come through or not,” Raquel Taveras, of Naugatuck, said.

Over the weekend, state police reported two wrong-way drivers, including one who struck a cruiser in East Hartford.

Detection technology has already been deployed at more than 30 ramps in the state and has alerted four drivers.

“Anything that the state can do to saves lives,” Quiles said.

On I-691 in Meriden, someone successfully turned around.

In Windsor on I-91, a driver also was notified, got stuck in the mud trying to exit and then was arrested for operating under the influence.

“Data is telling us that virtually every wrong way driver is impaired by alcohol. That's telling us that we need the public to do their part as well. So slow down, look for the signs, pay attention, put the distractions away and drive sober,” Morgan said.

The DOT is working with $60 million to roll out this system and the hope is to have it in more than 100 locations by the end of the year.

The DOT has identified 236 high-risk ramps, many near places that serve alcohol.