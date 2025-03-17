DOT rehab project for I-91 bridge in Hartford will impact highway and local traffic

The Department of Transportation is rehabilitating part of the Dutch Point Viaduct, an 1,800-foot bridge structure that carries Interstate 91 through Hartford.

Officials said the 18-month project will help modernize the stretch of I-91, but it will also result in traffic impacts on both the highway and local streets.

“There’s a short-term impact and we want to do everything we can to mitigate those impacts, but the purpose of infrastructure funding is to make sure over the long term we’re better meeting the needs of our residents,” said Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

The project will replace the bridge deck on the southbound side, upgrade lighting, and improve drainage.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the project will improve the load capacity and add 25 years to the life expectancy of the bridge.

“The end product is going to be really beneficial for us as a state and for the residents of Hartford,” Eucalitto said.

The DOT received an $82-million federal grant for the project that requires a $9-million match by the state.

Eucalitto said construction will be done at night to minimize the impact, but the project will result in periodic lane closures. That will include shoulder closures during the day.

The DOT has also closed the State Street on-ramp for the duration of the project, expect to last until the fall of next year.

Drivers can either head up Market Street to Morgan Street to access I-91 or they can take Columbus Boulevard to the Sheldon Street entrance.

Arulampalam said his office is doing what it can to help residents and businesses prepare for potential impacts.

The DOT also has a web page dedicated to traffic updates.

The rehabilitation comes as DOT and Hartford officials are also looking at plans to redesign both I-84 and I-91 in Hartford.

This includes moving the interchanges of the two interstates and Route 2 east of the Connecticut River.

Eucalitto said the DOT also wants to bring the stretch of I-91 next to the Colt Building and Connecticut Science Center down to ground level.

“The goal here will be to lower 91 here and cap over it to provide better connection to the river,” he said.