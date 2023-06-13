DOT Safety Patrol program helps drivers on Conn. highways at no cost

A program the state Department of Transportation runs helps drivers on Connecticut highways at no cost to the driver.

As the busy summer travel season begins, the state put out a reminder about the Connecticut Department of Transportation Safety Patrol, which provides roadside assistance on weekdays across the state. The services include changing flat tires, jump-starting vehicles and moving disabled vehicles to the shoulder.

Special white and blue pickups patrol the highways on weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Safety Patrol drivers cannot accept tips, according to the DOT.

DOT said the Safety Patrol also works with emergency responders at incident scenes and clears debris from the highway to improve traffic flow and prevent future incidents.

The Safety Patrol responds to nearly 15,000 service calls in the state each year and services increase by more than 25% during the summer, according to DOT.

“With additional travelers heading across Connecticut this summer season and with more active construction and work zones on the roadways, we need motorists to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. We want drivers to keep themselves and others safe, but in case someone has any vehicle trouble, they can count on the CTDOT Safety Patrol sponsored by GEICO to be there,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said in a statement.

“These professionals are there to help get motorists back on the road as quickly and safely as possible to help prevent crashes or injuries. I appreciate the hard work of our Safety Patrol team members who are delivering this service at no cost to thousands of motorists throughout the state,” Eucalitto added.

The DOT said the CTDOT Safety Patrol is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and it is operated solely by CTDOT personnel who are not authorized to contact GEICO on behalf of the motorists or assist in insurance claims.

Learn more about the program here.