DOT urge drivers to stay safe as Memorial Day travel begins ‘100 Deadliest Days'

The Memorial Day Weekend means a lot of people will be going out for the holiday. This means more drivers on roads and highways and Connecticut Department of Transportation is raising awareness about the 100 Deadliest Days, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal crashes are up.

Don’t be surprised to see more cars than usual if you’re hitting the highways in Connecticut. People are out celebrating Memorial Day weekend with no shortage of activities.

“My husband’s golfing. We’re going out to dinner. We’re visiting some friends tomorrow so a little bit of everything,” Tiffany Nunes, of Windsor, said.

“I might go to the family’s house to see what they got going on over there,” Mark Marcilous, of Willimantic, said.

Many are doing so by driving to their destination. The Connecticut Department of Transportation are urging drivers to be safe and slow down, especially when it comes to teen drivers. DOT says there have been 106 fatal crashes involving teen drivers from 2020 to 2023. More than 38% of those crashes occurred from Memorial Day to Labor Day, known has the “100 Deadliest Days.” DOT says 23 teens drivers were killed during that time period. They’re urging drivers to wear seat belts and ditch any distractions.

For Nunes who’s been a mother to teen boys, she has stressed safety to them.

“Put the phones down and do the speed limit because fast cars crash,” she said.

Other drivers have noticed others speeding by them.

“There were people flying. They got their little race cars out. You see that happening a lot and you’re like ‘oh my gosh, just take it easy!’” Marcilous said.

They plan on making sure they keep a close eye when they get on the highway.

“I’m driving very carefully because i know the roads are busy. So, as slow as possible and i’ll do the speed limit,” Nunes said.

DOT is also urging people to be well rested and get enough sleep, especially if you have an especially long drive.