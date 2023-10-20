DOT warns of ramp closures and detours on I-95 in Westport this weekend

The state Department of Transportation is warning of some ramp closures and detours on Interstate 95 in Westport as a new bridge is moved into place.

The closures and detours will be on I-95 North at Saugatuck Avenue (Route 33), the on- and off-ramps to I-95 North and the I-95 South off-ramp at exit 17 in Westport from 8 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

The state Department of Transportation said ramp closures are necessary for the new I-95 Northbound bridge to be slid into place.

A new I-95 North bridge is constructed on temporary supports next to the existing I-95 North bridge and the old bridge will be demolished in place. The new bridge will be installed at the same location.

I-95 North will be closed and two lanes of I-95 North traffic will be crossed over on the I-95 South bridge.

Drivers are strongly advised not to drive through the area for the entire weekend.

The on-ramp to I-95 North at exit 17 is scheduled to be shut down to traffic until Oct. 31.

The exit 17 off-ramps from I-95 North and I-95 South will be closed to traffic this weekend to allow for the I-95 North bridge construction.

Saugatuck Avenue (Route 33) will be closed to drivers and pedestrians between the on- and off-ramps at this location.

The on-ramp to I-95 South at exit 17 will remain open.

Detours:

I-95 North at exit 17 detour Two lanes of I-95 North traffic will be crossed over onto to existing I-95 South. Traffic flow will be severely impacted in both directions.

I-95 North on-ramp at exit 17 detour The traffic will be detoured to Saugatuck Avenue to Riverside Avenue to Route 1, then to the Sherwood Island Connector and onto I-95 North at exit 18.

I-95 North off-ramp at exit 17 detour The traffic will be detoured to exit 18 to Sherwood Island Connector onto Route 1 to Riverside Avenue to Saugatuck Avenue.

I-95 South off-ramp at exit 17 detour The traffic will be detoured to exit 18 to Sherwood Island Connector onto Route 1 to Riverside Avenue to Saugatuck Avenue.

Saugatuck Avenue at exit 17 detour The traffic will be detoured to Park Street onto Franklin Street and to Saugatuck Avenue. The pedestrians will also use the same detour.



The project, which will cost $103,411,848, is scheduled to be completed on Nov. 1, 2024.