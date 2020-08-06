Double Murder Suspect Surrenders to Bloomfield Police

The suspect in a double murder in Bloomfield turned himself in to police on Thursday morning.

Russell Smith, of Windsor, surrendered to Bloomfield police and U.S. marshals, according to the Department of Justice.

Smith was wanted in connection with the killings of two brothers outside a Bloomfield Restaurant on February 20.

Bloomfield police identified Smith as a suspect days after the shooting and have been searching for him for months.

According to police, Smith shot and killed Aaron Walker, of Windsor, and Franklin Spencer, of East Hartford, outside Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Smith's arrest. Authorities said they were contacted by Smith's friends after the reward announcement on his behalf to arrange his surrender.

Smith is facing two counts of murder and is being held on a court set bond of $5 million.

Earlier this week, police arrested a woman accused of providing financial assistance to Smith while he was wanted by police. Shakela Holley was charged with four counts of hindering prosecution in the second degree.