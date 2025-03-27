Connecticut

Downed power lines in Conn. cause major Amtrak delays between Boston and NY

Some riders said they were stuck on trains for hours on Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Amtrak
Downed power lines in New Haven, Connecticut, caused major delays in Amtrak service between Boston and New York on Thursday.

Amtrak first reported the issue in a social media post just before 8:30 a.m., saying rail service in the New Haven area were experiencing delays due to "overhead power issues." Just minutes later, they said Acela 2190 between New Haven and Boston had been canceled due to "ongoing mechanical issues and overhead power issues."

In an update four hours later -- just before 12:30 p.m. -- Amtrak said that service continued to be stopped between New York and Boston. Partial service was restored just before 1 p.m., but Amtrak said additional delays were expected.

Riders took to social media to express their frustration with the delays and the lack of information from Amtrak:

