traffic Tree Down on I-395 South in Plainfield Published 1 hour ago • Updated 52 mins ago Interstate 395 South in Plainfield was closed Friday afternoon after a tree came down, but one lane has reopened. The tree came down in the area of exit 29. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. Left lane now open on I-395 Southbound at exit 29 in Plainfield. Tree across other lanes. Consideralternate routes #cttraffic— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 30, 2021