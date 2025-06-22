Windsor

Downed tree closes lanes on I-91 North in Windsor

CT DOT

A downed tree has closed lanes on Interstate 91 North in Windsor on Sunday.

Troopers responded to I-91 North near exit 36 around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a tree down in the roadway.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The tree appears to be blocking the right and center lanes.

The state Department of Transportation has been called in to clear the tree and the debris.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There's no word on how long the lanes will be closed for.

This article tagged under:

Windsor
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us