Downed tree closes lanes on I-91 North in Windsor

A downed tree has closed lanes on Interstate 91 North in Windsor on Sunday.

Troopers responded to I-91 North near exit 36 around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a tree down in the roadway.

The tree appears to be blocking the right and center lanes.

The state Department of Transportation has been called in to clear the tree and the debris.

There's no word on how long the lanes will be closed for.