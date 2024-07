A downed tree has closed a portion of Route 34 in Newtown on Sunday afternoon.

CTRoads reports a tree down with wires that hit a car on Route 34 around 3:45 p.m.

The collision has closed Route 34 at Night Hawk Lane.

There is no estimate for how long the road will be closed for.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.