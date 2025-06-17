Blown transformer sparks fire, power outage at downtown branch of Hartford Public Library: official

The downtown branch of the Hartford Public Library is closed on Tuesday after a transformer blew and sparked a fire, according to the mayor's office.

The mayor’s office said there was a report of an explosion and smoke in the basement at 500 Main St. just after 9:32 a.m., power was out, and emergency crews responded.

They found heavy smoke and an electrical unit was on fire.

They later determined that a transformer in the basement had blown and caused a fire.

The mayor’s office said they Hartford Fire Department, Hartford Police Department and Eversource isolated the issue, contained the fire and brought the situation under control at 10:43 a.m.

No injuries are reported.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our first responders for their quick, coordinated response,” Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said in a statement. “We’re continuing to work closely with our public safety teams and Eversource to monitor the situation and ensure that power is safely restored to impacted areas.”