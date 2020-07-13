Downtown Branch of Hartford Public Library Reopens

The Hartford Public Library is reopening the downtown branch today after being closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of today, the downtown library will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone visiting the library will need to wear a face mask. Pick-up services will also be extended at the branches.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will tour the downtown main branch to see the safety measures the building has implemented to welcome back residents.

The library is reopening the first floor of its downtown location and will begin offering computer access as well as faxing, copying and scanning and assistance with passports, notary public services and municipal IDs.

For more information on the library opening and to make an appointment call 860-695-6300 or email contactus@hplct.org.

The lieutenant governor will take part in a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street.