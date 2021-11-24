Downtown Harford Opens Winterfair Market

Downtown Hartford is now offering a one-stop shopping experience for the holiday season with its "Winterfair" market.

Located on Pratt and Trumbull streets, the Winterfair Holiday Market is hosting street vendors in vacant storefronts for the month of November and December.

The market will offer holiday-themed events, activities and goods from local businesses and vendors.

Winterfair is also offering a joint event this year with Harford-based brewing company Hanging Hills to host an indoor, pop-up beer garden “Hanging Hills Winter Garden.”

The market will be open every weekend from 12 - 8 p.m. and select weekdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Updates for Winterfair and a full list of this year's vendors can be found at their website.