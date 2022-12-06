Downtown Niantic Says Goodbye to Iconic Theater

After temporarily pausing business earlier in the year, Niantic Cinemas has permanently closed its doors following 71 years of service.

“It’ll be a new chapter for all of us I think, my family, myself,” said Niantic Cinemas manager Peter Mitchell.

With over seven decades of history, memories at the theater stretch generations, from childhood moments to first dates and beyond.

“I remember when the Harry Potter’s came out, catching the 12 o’clock matinee,” said John Luber of Niantic.

From its very first showing of “All the King's Men” back in 1951, right up until its last box office hit, Niantic Cinemas has served as a pillar of downtown.

“It’s anguish. It’s sad,” said owner George Mitchell. “It’s very sad.”

Mitchell, who’s owned the theater since 1978, said the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” was the theater’s largest grossing movie, as Niantic Cinemas had exclusive access to screening in the area.

“This is an iconic place that we’re going to miss very much,” said East Lyme First Selectman Kevin Seery.

Changes in viewing habits as a result of streaming and the pandemic have strained more than just Niantic over the last several years. Earlier this fall, Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas suffered a similar fate.

“It seems people’s time is very divided,” Peter said. “They have a lot of places that they can go and spend their free time.”

Inside the theater, the seats became increasingly empty, but outside, Niantic Cinemas’ place on Main Street hardly went unnoticed.

“It just brightened up the whole town,” Luber said. “It was something positive for everyone to go to.”

In the words of some, Niantic Cinemas was the embodiment of not knowing what you have, until it’s gone.

“I’ll miss it even though I don’t go to it often. It’s just something that they’re lucky to have all this time and it’s very sad,” said Dorene Recanati of New London.

Mitchell said at this point, there is no plan as to what’s next for the building.