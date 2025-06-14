Wallingford

Dozens of adaptive athletes overcome the odds to complete the Gaylord Gauntlet

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

The Gaylord Gauntlet, a 5k trail and obstacle run, returned to Wallingford on Saturday morning.

Over 1,000 people participated in the race, including 30 adaptive athletes.

For adaptive athlete David Angelillo, this day was years in the making. Four years ago, Angelillo got into a dirt biking accident.

“I was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury,” Angelillo said. “I was fully paralyzed on the right side, including my mouth.”

Angelillo had to relearn how to walk, eat and talk. After intensive occupation and physical therapy, he was able to jog, climb and maneuver through the 24-stage obstacle course.

“Definitely a sense of pride, I’m so proud of what he’s accomplished,” his former inpatient occupational therapist, Lexie Maneen, said. “I’m just honored that I’ve been able to be a part of it.”

His wife, mom and support staff were by his side as he went through the course.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” mom Pam Sherman said. “He’s been through a lot, and he’s determined, and we are super excited to be here today.”

Angelillo said he’s working towards being able to fully run. Now a father, his journey isn’t over and he wants people to remember that anything is possible.

“You’ll get through it,” he said. “Maybe not be tomorrow like you wanted to be, but over time it will get there. I wish everything was faster. Obviously, I wish all this is faster. I wish it never happened, but here we are. I kind of just took it like a steppingstone and I learned from it.”

