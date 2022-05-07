Dozens Come Out for Abortion Rights Rally in New Haven

Dozens of people turned out for an abortion rights rally in New Haven Saturday afternoon.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation held the rally in an effort to defend the Roe v. Wade case. A leaked Supreme Court draft decision outlines the court's intention to overturn the decision.

The Connecticut group is aiming to protest what they call an "undemocratic and highly political decision."

Attendee Kirill Staklo said the draft decision could be a very massive attack not only on abortion rights, but also on bodily autonomy for people who can get pregnant.

"Unfortunately, this country is at a place where right now, we're looking at potentially five people making a decision that's going to impact millions and millions of people in this country," Staklo said.

"I think seeing people mobilizing in the streets around this issue is a reminder that people do want to have power, they do want to have the ability to make decisions for not just what happens in their bodies, but also in their country," Staklo continued.

The event took place at 4 p.m. at the courthouse in the area of Church Street and Elm Street. Participants stressed that they will have their voices heard and they will fight back.

Governor Ned Lamont recently signed a historic bill into law that will protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in the state.

"Abortion is a human right, it is healthcare. Healthcare is a human right," Staklo said.