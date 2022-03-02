Dozens Come Out to Show Support for Ukraine at Willimantic Vigil

Dozens came out to a candlelight vigil in Willimantic to show their support on Wednesday.

Outside Windham Town Hall, people carried Ukrainian flags and wore blue and yellow.

"I think it's important for the people of Ukraine to know that the American people stand with them," said Caitlin Carenen.

Carenen brought sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower. She said the gathering at the vigil is important. She and many others watched as Ukraine's flag was raised at Windham Town Hall.

Mariya Bilyk is one of the people who helped raise the flag.

"It felt amazing. Honestly, I am so proud of that flag. I'm proud of the American flag, too," said Bilyk.

Born in Ukraine, Bilyk moved to the United States in 2003. She said while the conflict isn't unexpected, the scale of it is.

She hopes Wednesday night's vigil brings awareness and support.

"We're just trying to have hope. We're praying. We're hoping that everyone can help us in any way possible through protesting, calling their representatives, donating, any way they can," said Bilyk.

For many people who gathered at the vigil, the conflict is personal.

"I really just want to support my family in Ukraine, my friends, all those who are fighting and just fighting for their freedom," said Stefan Bilyk.