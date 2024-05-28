Dozens injured in crashes in Conn. over Memorial Day Weekend

Dozens of people were injured during crashes in Connecticut over this year's Memorial Day Weekend.

State police said they responded to 312 crashes between Friday at midnight and Monday at 11:59 p.m.

In those crashes, 42 people were injured with one person suffering serious injuries. There were no fatalities.

In total, state police responded to 4,979 calls for service including 427 speeding violations, 44 seatbelt violations and 256 hazardous moving violations for things like following too closely and failure to move over.

Twenty-five people were arrested for DUI during this year's holiday weekend.

Last year, three people died in crashes over the holiday weekend. In 2023, there were reportedly 250 crashes during Memorial Day Weekend and 25 people were injured. Twenty-nine people were arrested for driving under the influence.