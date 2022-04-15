Dozens Line Up for Easter Kielbasa in New Britain

It’s like clockwork, a tradition for many that dates back decades. Getting in line at Martin Rosol’s Meats in New Britain to buy Easter kielbasa has become a tradition for many.

“We do it every year. Every Good Friday you’ll see us here,” said Mike Domijan, from Berlin.

“It’s the best kielbasa ever,” said MaryLou Drewry, from East Hampton.

“I've been coming here since I was probably 5 or 6 with my grandfather, started that tradition. And when he passed, I just continued on. So, 30, oh geez, 50 years,” said John Mangiafico, from Berlin.

Martin Rosol’s has been serving up smoked or raw kielbasa since 1928.

Teddy Rosol, the general manager of Martin Rosol’s Meats, is a fourth-generation Rosol and said he credits the hardworking staff who start planning in January and prepping a month out for the Easter holiday.

They’re grateful for everyone’s support over the years.

“We get people from all over New England. This week we’ve seen people from Maine and then all the way down to Virginia driving up. It’s great to see that support,” Rosol said.

Domijan started going to Rosol's as a teenager and now brings his daughter with him every year.

“I like eating kielbasa,” said Madeline Domijan.

“We get kielbasa for my parents over in Berlin and then we also bring it down to Long Island to New York for our family down there too,” said Mike Domijan.

Meantime, Mangiafico spreads the joy to his family and friends around Connecticut.

“Today I have to buy 11 because I buy for my family and friends so they don’t have to come. They know I’m coming so they give me the orders,” said Mangiafico.

Last year, to help with COVID-19 safety measures, Rosol’s set up tables outside for people to order from. This year, people are excited the store is back open, the masks are coming off and there’s a return to some normalcy.

“It feels great. I look forward to seeing everyone who comes every year," said Mangiafico.

“It is good to see everyone’s smiling faces and new faces as well,” said Rosol.