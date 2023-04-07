Dozens Line Up in New Britain For Kielbasa in Easter Tradition

People lined up outside of Martin Rosol's in New Britain Friday to snag some kielbasa for their Easter meals.

For many, it's not just the food, but the fellowship that comes along with the in-person experience.

"It’s just so personal getting to know the people, getting to know the employees, and just coming out for all the food," Lisa Esposito, of East Haven said.

For folks like Wayne Nokes, who has made Martin Rosol's a tradition for the past 35 years, it was important to be the first one in line bright and early at 5 a.m.

"You meet all kinds of nice people. For the same years John’s been coming forever. A lot of these people you recognize them over the years from coming," Nokes said.

Nokes says the real experience comes once you get inside.

"The smell of walking in the cooler in there just brings back memories. You can see all the meats hanging and all the fresh meat and it’s just the people," he said.

Martin Rosol's is a family-owned businesses that’s been around since 1928 and spans four generations.

"We start planning this maybe in February with ordering the supplies and making sure all the logistics are correct for this one week" said General Manager Teddy Rosol. "We do about an eighth of our yearly business in the past month, so it’s a big month for us."

The owners see it as keeping up a tradition, bringing people together at this time of the year.

"We know these people. We see them all year," Rosol said.