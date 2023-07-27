Dozens of cars broken into overnight in Meriden

Over 40 vehicles had their windows smashed overnight in Meriden, according to police.

The police department said they responded to an "exorbitant amount of criminal mischief complaints" in which parked cars had their windows smashed out.

Authorities said most of the cars were not entered and it appears as if whoever is responsible just wanted to cause damage. It happened in several different areas, mainly on the east side of the city.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers thoroughly searched for the suspect or suspects, but couldn't find them. Police said that once they were called to a particular area, calls would come in from an entirely different area reporting similar activity.

The police department is encouraging all residents to contact them if they see any suspicious vehicles or people in their neighborhood.