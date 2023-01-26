Hamden

Dozens of Cars Stolen in a Month's Span in Hamden, Many Were Hyundai and Kia Models

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Nearly three dozen cars were reportedly stolen in Hamden during the month of December, police said.

Of the 34 total car thefts, 13 were Hyundai brand cars and two were Kia models. Police said 14 stolen cars were either left running or still had the key inside.

Authorities said many Hyundai and Kia cars don't have an immobilizer system, which can be important in deterring car thieves.

Police are recommending that owners of cars without an immobilizer system obtain and use a steering wheel lock.

Drivers should also roll up their windows, take all valuables out of their cars, lock doors and take the key or fob with them, according to officers.

Anyone who owns a Kia or Hyundai is advised to reach out to their local dealership for guidance.

