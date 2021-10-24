Dozens of Connecticut National Guardsmen and Woman Deploy to Poland

Family and friends said goodbye to their loved ones as more than 70 Connecticut National Guardsmen and women deployed to Poland on Sunday.

HAPPENING NOW: This morning over 70 guards men and women are preparing to deploy for Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland over the next year and we’ll have live coverage for you this morning coming up on @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/KwMPKzhErE — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) October 24, 2021

After several weeks of training in Texas, the 142nd Area Support Medical Company will be supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland over the next year by providing medical care.

ONE LAST GOODBYE: Family and friends bid a fond farewell to their love ones before they head off for a year to be apart of Operation Atlantic Resolve @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/2F1wcjfbYw — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) October 24, 2021

Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement saying in part, "The men and women of the Connecticut National Guard, including the members of the 142nd, have been providing incredible support to the state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic….I cannot wait until the day when we can welcome them all safely back to Connecticut, and I thank them all for their service representing our state and our country.”

The Danbury-based unit left on Sunday morning.