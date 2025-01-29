Old Saybrook

Dozens of dead animals found inside home in Old Saybrook

Crews removed more than 70 dead animals from a home in Old Saybrook on Wednesday, according to police.

It happened at a home on River Road.

The animals included rabbits, chickens, a duck, a skunk, a dove, and two cats, Police Chief Michael Spera said.

Police did not find any animals alive inside the home. There was no one living at the house, according to Spera.

"The Old Saybrook Police Department will ensure that a comprehensive criminal investigation into this disturbing matter will be conducted," Spera said in a statement. "We have no tolerance for the mistreatment of animals and will work with the court to hold those responsible accountable."

It is not clear how long the animals have been in the house.

