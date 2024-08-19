Dozens of roads in Connecticut remains closed due to flooding

Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed on Monday after heavy rainfall on Sunday. More rain is expected on Monday and it could cause more flooding in already flooded areas.

Officials say the following roads are currently closed:

Ansonia

Franklin Street (Route 334) at Wakelee Avenue

Route 115 at State Street There is reportedly a rockslide in this area.



Bethel

Route 6 between I-8 and Old Hawleyville Road

Bridgewater

Route 133 at Wewaka Brook Road

Danbury

Federal Road at Turkey Extension

Deep River

Route 80 (Elm Street) between Plains and Warsaw Street This closure is due to debris in the roadway.



Monroe

Route 34 between Route 111 and Coppermine Road

Newtown

Route 6 at Commerce Road

Route 25 at Ethan Allen Road

Route 34 between Holly Road and Route 111

Oxford

Route 34 at Loughlin Road

Route 188 between Hulls Hill Road and Edmunds Road There is reportedly a mudslide in the area.



Redding

Route 53 at Diamond Hill Road

Ridgefield

Route 7 between New Road and Route 102

Seymour

Route 8 North exit 21 offramp

Route 34 at Jefferson Street There is reportedly a mudslide in this area.

Route 67 underneath Route 8 at exit 22

Southbury

Kettletown Road (SR 487) between Route 67 and Kettletown State Park

Route 67 between Old Waterbury Road and Community House Road There is reportedly a pole and tree down in the road.

Route 67 from Route 172 to Main Street South

Route 67 at Route 188

Route 172 at Spruce Brook Road

Woodbury

Route 6 at Woodbury Place

Route 317 at Transylvania Road

Emergency officials remind you not to drive through flooded roadways.

There's no estimate for when these roads will reopen.