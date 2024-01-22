Dozens rally at Enfield Town Hall to protest flag policy

Dozens of people rallied outside of town hall in Enfield to speak out against a new policy enacted by the town council that bans all flags from flying on town-owned property, aside from the American flag, Connecticut state flag and military flags.

The policy was approved by the newly-elected Republican majority, and overrides a 2022 proclamation by the former administration that designated June as Pride Month in Enfield, making it so the Pride flag flew at town hall for the entire month.

"The previous flag policy only allowed one flag to be flown on the town hall and that's a discriminatory policy. I do not want to be in charge of who decides what's appropriate and what's not appropriate to fly on the town buildings,” Mayor Ken Nelson Jr. said.

Nelson said the policy protects the town from lawsuits. He said if they allow the Pride flag, they have to allow all flags. He said the town has previously denied flags from groups like the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Boston allowed the Pride flag and denied several other groups. They were sued,” he said. “It went all the way to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that if they allow one they have to allow them all.”

Rev. Dr. Greg Gray of Enfield Pride said he was disappointed, but not shocked by the council’s decision.

“The rainbow flag really is shorthand for 'we accept people, and we accept you as you are.' So, when the town says that we’re not going to fly a rainbow flag, it tells not just the queer community, it tells all kinds of people that they are not welcome here,” Gray said. “We want to say, 'no, we are here, and we are a vital part of the community, and you need to see us.'”

Bob Cressotti, former mayor and current member of the town council, said only the Pride organization approached his office to wave a flag, so they never considered a policy.

He was mayor when the resolution was passed in 2022 to allow the Pride flag on town property.

“I think it’s a direct hit against the LGBTQ community. I am not at all happy and pleased about this,” he said of the council’s decision.

The mayor said he’ll be at the rally to listen to what those in attendance have to say.

“That flag right there gives them the right to assemble peacefully,” Nelson said, pointing to the American flag. “I will be at the rally tonight also just to listen, and just because we did the policy we did doesn't mean we don't support their cause."