More than 45 People Rescued From Fire at Hartford Apartment Building

More than 45 people were rescued from a fire in a Hartford apartment building early Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported at the 5-story Charter Oak Ave. building at 1:19 a.m., according to Hartford Fire Chief James Errickson.

Once emergency crews arrived, a second and third alarm were called due to the severity of the incident. Seventy-five firefighters responded to help rescue those inside the building.

Firefighters rescued a baby boy and his mother through the window of a third-floor apartment, according to fire officials.

In all, more than 30 residents were taken to the hospital. Some are being treated for smoke inhalation. One firefighter was also transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Errickson added.

As fire crews were trying to save everyone inside, fire officials said there was some type of explosion. It's unclear what may have caused the explosion.

Residents said it was hard to see because there was so much smoke.

"You couldn't see anything. It was full of smoke and everything. And people were yelling and glass was breaking," said David Caldwell. "There was black smoke and everything. You couldn't see anything hardly."

Caldwell recalled waking up to the fire.

“I was in bed, I woke up and my window screen was glowing and I thought it was lightning,” he said. “All of the sudden I see flames coming through my window.”

CT Transit was called to the scene to transport people in buses to a local shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.