Dozens tackle their holiday shopping at winter market in Durham

Inside the community center in Durham, you'll find a winter market every other Sunday until late March, full of unique, homemade, and hand-crafted items.

"Christmas is my jam. I love Christmas," said Cherie Bicknell, owner of Cherie's Sweet Treats.

Bicknell's table was decked out in holiday-themed desserts. She started her business out of her home in New Haven just last year. This holiday season, she's quite busy.

"I've fully booked, quickly, and had to cut off orders, which was great. I'm not complaining," said Bicknell.

Bringing the color and creativity was another new small business.

"This business, I started last year, and it's really afforded me an opportunity to play," said Nancy Walkben of Glastonbury.

After 36 years, Walkben retired from the postal service at the height of the pandemic, picked up her crochet needles, and started creating friendly-looking animals and dolls.

"This really supports me because number one, it's another source of income. But also gives me something to do. It gives me purpose, and I think that's the most important thing," said Walkben.

This was Lorelei Miller's second weekend at this winter market in Durham.

She was there doing some Christmas shopping for loved ones and because she says she enjoys supporting Connecticut-based businesses.

"You know, a lot of them say that this is the time of year that makes or breaks them, so I want to help 'make them,'" she said.

The winter market is the last one of the year, but organizer say they will be back in January with even more cool and unique items to offer.