DPH Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak Tied to Backus Hospital

The Department of Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak connected to Backus Hospital, a department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Hartford HealthCare, the hospital's parent company, said Backus Hospital did have an issue with appropriate use of PPE and took steps to correct that, and to contain any potential exposure.

"Hartford HealthCare has strict infection prevention protocols that prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Backus Hospital has identified an individual lapse in inappropriate use of PPE. Backus Hospital immediately addressed the lapse, conducted contract tracing and performed COVID 19 testing following its standard response plan. Any potential exposure has been contained and Backus Hospital is operating as usual. Backus Hospital is working with DPH as it conducts a review," Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford HealthCare said in a statement.

Company officials also noted that based on system-wide antibodies testing they've determined a transmission rate of 6.4% among their health care workers over the last six months, which is close to the rate of the general population.

No other details were immediately available.