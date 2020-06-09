Dr. Iline Tracey Named as New Haven Public Schools Superintendent

The New Haven Board of Education has unanimously voted to elect Dr. Iline Tracey as the next superintendent.

Tracey has been working as interim superintendent since November. The district decided to part ways with the previous superintendent, Dr. Carol Birks, last year.

Tracey has spent nearly four decades with New Haven schools, working as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of instruction, and assistant superintendent over the years.

When named as interim superintendent, she said she wanted to get the focus back to teaching and students and away from funding concerns.

“Our kids are not failing. We are failing them. That’s how I look at it. We are failing them. We need to provide opportunities for them to thrive and grow in our environment,” Tracey told NBC Connecticut last year.

In the announcement on the vote Tuesday, the school board said the district has already benefitted from her leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, and that they were looking forward to the future with a "joint commitment to cooperation and transparency."

