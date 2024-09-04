Boston Business Journal

DraftKings fined $19K by state of Connecticut for online slot machine with zero wins

By Trajan Warren

DraftKings was fined by the state of Connecticut for an online slot machine game that didn’t issue any wins after nearly 21,000 spins. 

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection found that the game, called Deal or No Deal Banker’s Bonanza, was operating at a 0% return to players. According to a report from the Connecticut DCP, 522 Connecticut players lost $23,909 over 20,659 spins in 2023 from Aug. 15-22.

