Dragon Boat and Asian Festival draws hundreds to Hartford's riverfront

The Dragon Boat and Asian Festival took over Hartford's riverfront Saturday.

It's a long-time tradition in the city. For more than two decades, people have been coming out to Hartford for dragon boat racing.

"Let's position ourselves for the second race and get into the finals. Let's bring home the gold," said Steve Kalkowski to his team Saturday morning.

His group responded with cheers and applause before gearing up for their dragon boat race.

"It's really an exciting time. This is the sixth year I've done this. Unfortunately, we couldn't do this during the covid years. But now we're back, and we're back in a big way," said Kalkowski.

Kalkowski is the captain of the Infrustructure Dragons. A team sponsored by the insurance group, The Hartford. About 20 paddlers and a drummer took their seats before heading out on the Connecticut River.

"Being the drummer is all about keeping the team together and making sure we're all in rhythm and keep the same pace," said Mary Sullivan.

Competitors say the sport is all about precision, teamwork, and timing.

"The adrenaline. I'm a little bit nervous, I'm going to be honest, but I'm just super excited to get out there, and drum my heart out," said Sullivan.

The Infrustructure Dragons were one of dozens of teams along the riverfront. Teams from around the region, including Vermont, Rhode Island, and Boston took part in the race.

The Healing Dragons was another Connecticut team made up of a group of mental health leaders and competed for the first time Saturday.

The Dragon Boat and Asian Festival is a fun summer tradition in the Capitol City, full of camaraderie, spirit, and culture.