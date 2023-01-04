Dream Ride: Girl Returns to School After Cancer Treatment in Fire Engine

Firefighters in Yantic made a little girl’s dream come true when they brought her to school in a fire engine Tuesday for her first day back after brain cancer caused her to miss a full year of school.

Yantic Fire Engine Company #1 shared the story on Facebook. They wrote that Meghana has always dreamed of arriving at school on a fire truck.

Tuesday was her first day back after missing a full school year because of brain cancer and Engine 31 brought her to school. Her father rode in the engine with her for the journey.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Congratulations to wonderful young girl!,” the fire department posted.