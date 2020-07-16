Drive-By Shooting at Glastonbury Hotel Injures Mother, Toddler: Police

A mother and her young child were injured after a drive-by shooting at a Glastonbury hotel, police said.

Police received reports of a shooting around 10:08 a.m. Thursday at the Homewood Suites by Hilton at 65 Glastonbury Boulevard, according to Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis.

When officers arrived they found a mother in the parking lot with a toddler in a stroller, and both were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Davis said. The two victims were transported to the hospital and their injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV and are working with surrounding police departments for assistance, Davis said.

Davis said the shooting appears to be targeted and he does not believe the public is in any dangers, though the investigation is ongoing. Police are interviewing witnesses and working to secure surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

Police do not yet know the number of shots fired, but said a handgun was used in the shooting, according to Davis.

GPD is on scene of a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Homewood Suites at 65 Glastonbury Blvd. A woman and her... Posted by Glastonbury Police Department on Thursday, July 16, 2020

NBC Connecticut

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.