Drive-By Shooting That Injured Woman in Middletown in 2021 Was Gang-Related: Police

Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting of a woman as she was driving on Washington Street in Middletown in November 2021 and they said it was a gang-related drive-by shooting.

Police said the then-23-year-old woman was driving on Washington Street just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2021, when another vehicle pulled up next to her vehicle and a passenger reached out the window and fired around three rounds.

The driver sped off, police said, and the victim couldn't identify the vehicle or the shooter.

A Hunter’s Ambulance that was nearby treated the woman immediately and she survived, police said.

Police said Tuesday that the woman’s boyfriend was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

