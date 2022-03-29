Drive-By Shooting That Injured Woman in Middletown in 2021 Was Gang-Related: Police

Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting of a woman as she was driving on Washington Street in Middletown in November 2021 and they said it was a gang-related drive-by shooting.

Police said the then-23-year-old woman was driving on Washington Street just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2021, when another vehicle pulled up next to her vehicle and a passenger reached out the window and fired around three rounds.

The driver sped off, police said, and the victim couldn't identify the vehicle or the shooter.

A Hunter’s Ambulance that was nearby treated the woman immediately and she survived, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said Tuesday that the woman’s boyfriend was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.