Drive-In in Barkhamsted to Open for Season With New Social Distancing Guidelines

The Pleasant Valley Drive-In Barkhamsted is opening tonight, but it will look a bit different.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some modifications to maintain social distancing.

One car is allowed between poles or pylons.

Movie goers must sit inside the car, at least until May 20, at which point patrons will be allowed to sit outside, directly in front of their own car, according to the drive-in.

There are also changes to concessions. One window is for ordering and one is for pickup and six-foot distancing markers will be in place.

One person at a time will be allowed in the restroom and the line outside the door will also have six-foot distancing markers in place.

The drive-in is urging patrons to abide by the rules so it can remain open. “Trolls World Tour” starts around 8:15 p.m. “The Invisible Man” starts at 10 p.m.