barkhamsted

Drive-In in Barkhamsted to Open for Season With New Social Distancing Guidelines

Northfield Drive-In Theater in Winchester, NH
NECN

The Northfield Drive-In Theater in Winchester, New Hampshire.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Pleasant Valley Drive-In Barkhamsted is opening tonight, but it will look a bit different.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some modifications to maintain social distancing.

One car is allowed between poles or pylons.

Local

governor ned lamont 6 mins ago

Governor Expected to Provide Guidelines for Some Businesses to Reopen on May 20

first alert forecast 3 hours ago

Snow Day in May?

Movie goers must sit inside the car, at least until May 20, at which point patrons will be allowed to sit outside, directly in front of their own car, according to the drive-in.

There are also changes to concessions. One window is for ordering and one is for pickup and six-foot distancing markers will be in place.

One person at a time will be allowed in the restroom and the line outside the door will also have six-foot distancing markers in place.

The drive-in is urging patrons to abide by the rules so it can remain open. “Trolls World Tour” starts around 8:15 p.m. “The Invisible Man” starts at 10 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

barkhamstedcoronavirusCOVID-19Pleasant Valley Drive-In
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us