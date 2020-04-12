Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites to Close Over Storm Concerns Monday

Some drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are closing in preparation for Monday's storm.
Our team of meteorologists are tracking a powerful storm system that could cause damaging wind gusts in parts of the state Monday.
Drive-thru testing at these sites will be closed:
- All Hartford HealthCare sites
- Town of Darien testing sites
- St. Mary's Medical Center
“We’re putting a plan together to get teams out to all sites where we set up tents and mobile field hospitals to be proactive with the facilities," Governor Ned Lamont said.
All drive-thru sites across the state are expecting to resume operations on Tuesday.