Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites to Close Over Storm Concerns Monday

Jonathan Wardle, NBC Connecticut

A drive through coronavirus station in Hartford

Some drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are closing in preparation for Monday's storm.

Our team of meteorologists are tracking a powerful storm system that could cause damaging wind gusts in parts of the state Monday.

Drive-thru testing at these sites will be closed:

  • All Hartford HealthCare sites
  • Town of Darien testing sites
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

“We’re putting a plan together to get teams out to all sites where we set up tents and mobile field hospitals to be proactive with the facilities," Governor Ned Lamont said.

All drive-thru sites across the state are expecting to resume operations on Tuesday.

