Driver was going 107 miles per hour on I-84 in Vernon: police

State police have arrested a driver who is accused of going 107 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Vernon on Friday afternoon.

A state police sergeant saw a gray Volvo SUV speed by on the right just before 3:30 p.m., according to state police.

They said the Volvo then sped past other vehicles as well as pedestrians who were standing along the shoulder of the highway.

At one point, state police clocked the driver going up to 107 miles per hour for around, state police said.

Just before exit 67, the driver of the Volvo was forced to slow down because of traffic, then sped up again and reached speeds up to 102 miles per hour, according to state police.

State police stopped the driver in the right shoulder near exit 67 in Tolland.

When state police asked the driver, a 25-year-old New York man, if he knew why he had been stopped, he said he thought he was driving with the flow of traffic, according to a state police news release.

He was charged with reckless driving, greater than 85 miles per hour; failure to slow down or move over for non-emergency vehicle; failure to maintain proper lane- limited access highway; and failure to drive at a reasonable distance apart.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on April 8.