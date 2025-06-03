Man driving 107 on Interstate 84 told trooper he was late for work: police

State police arrested a man who they said was going 107 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Willington just before 10 a.m. Monday.

When the trooper stopped the Bloomfield man and asked him why he was going so fast, he said he was late for work, according to state police.

The trooper stopped the driver after seeing a Honda on I-84 West near exit 71 going well over the 65 miles per hour speed limit, state police said. Using a laser unit, the trooper clocked the speed at 107 miles per hour, then followed the driver.

State police said the man was forced to slow down and the trooper caught up with him near exit 70.

The driver, a 27-year-old Bloomfield man, was arrested and charged with reckless driving over 85 miles per hour.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on June 17.