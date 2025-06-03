Willimantic

Driver was going more than 121 miles per hour on Route 2 in Montville: police

State police have arrested a man who they said was going more than 121 miles per hour on Route 2 in Montville over the weekend.

State police said a state trooper saw an Acura TLX speeding on Route 2 East around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver then passed the state trooper and got onto Interstate 395 South, where the trooper clocked the speed of the car at more than 121 miles per hour, according to state police.

State police stopped the driver and made an arrest. They said the 41-year-old Willimantic man was charged with reckless driving and he was released on a $500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on June 17.

