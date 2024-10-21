Driver accused of driving 120 miles per hour on Route 2 in Bozrah

A 22-year-old Norwich man was going more than 120 miles per hour in Bozrah on Sunday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

A state trooper was conducting speed checks on Route 2 around 6:52 p.m. and saw a Range Rover traveling at a high speed.

The state trooper clocked the speed at 120 miles per hour and stopped the driver, according to state police.

He is being charged with reckless driving and was released on a $2,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.