Driver Accused of Fleeing Scene After Hitting Several Parked Cars in Taftville

Police are investigating after a driver allegedly crashed into several parked cars in Taftville early Tuesday morning and fled the scene.

Firefighters were called to the crash involving a vehicle and several parked cars on Norwich Avenue just before 2 a.m.

According to fire officials, it was reported that a small car was speeding south on Norwich Avenue, lost control on a corner and hit four parked cars.

Experts said the parked cars that were hit sustained extensive damage.

The driver of the car allegedly involved in the crash fled the scene and was seen getting into a white Toyota Camry that headed north on Norwich Avenue towards the village, authorities said.

Firefighters controlled hazards and the crash is under investigation by police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Norwich Police at (860) 886-5561.